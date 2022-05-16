Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $541,000 in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRF. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $159.00. The company had a trading volume of 143,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,719. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $153.38 and a 52 week high of $176.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.93 and its 200 day moving average is $168.29.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.