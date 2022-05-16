Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $339,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 188,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 16,753 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 19.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 175,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 28,376 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 135,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 122.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 98,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 54,349 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 58,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter.

PMAR traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $30.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,081. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a 12-month low of $29.70 and a 12-month high of $32.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.46.

