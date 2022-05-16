Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000. Gilead Sciences makes up about 0.7% of Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 32,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,586,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,212,000 after purchasing an additional 29,102 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 28,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 24,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,340 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,156,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,332,110. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.25. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.19 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 81.56%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

