Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Berry Street Capital Management LLP

Berry Street Capital Management LLP increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride accounts for approximately 1.7% of Berry Street Capital Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Berry Street Capital Management LLP owned about 0.24% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $16,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,435,000. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,047,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,726,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,540,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,582,000. 17.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pilgrim’s Pride stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,750,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,243. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.96. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $30.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.53. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 28.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 171,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $4,854,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,548,503.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

