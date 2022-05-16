Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 4,925 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,925 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Clorox were worth $58,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $158.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.21 and a 200 day moving average of $157.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $127.02 and a 1-year high of $191.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.18.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 125.75%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $145.67.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

