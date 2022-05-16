Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 223,537 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 698,682 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 223,537 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $50,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP opened at $102.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $133.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $51.41 and a 52-week high of $107.71.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COP. Mizuho increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.79.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

