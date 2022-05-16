Pictet Asset Management SA Reduces Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 457,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,849 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $43,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.47.

NYSE:GE opened at $75.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.65 and a 200-day moving average of $94.34. General Electric has a 52 week low of $71.14 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,741,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

