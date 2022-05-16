Pictet Asset Management SA Raises Stock Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,740 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.57% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $49,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,328.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $48.60 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $202.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.49 and its 200 day moving average is $90.68.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.85). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 973.48% and a negative return on equity of 41.85%. The business had revenue of $11.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTLA. William Blair began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Brookline Capital Management upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

