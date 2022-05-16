Pictet Asset Management SA Raises Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 742,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.68% of First American Financial worth $58,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First American Financial by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in First American Financial by 7.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial stock opened at $59.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.26. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $57.36 and a one year high of $81.54.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.53. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. First American Financial’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of First American Financial from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.57.

About First American Financial (Get Rating)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.