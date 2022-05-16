Pictet Asset Management SA Increases Stock Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Balchem were worth $42,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Balchem by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,828,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,244,000 after acquiring an additional 176,500 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Balchem by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 158,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,924,000 after acquiring an additional 83,469 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Balchem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,908,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Balchem by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,577,000 after acquiring an additional 44,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Balchem by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 29,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Shares of BCPC opened at $118.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.85. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $114.79 and a 1-year high of $174.29.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Balchem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Balchem from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Balchem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.25.

Balchem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.