Pictet Asset Management SA Has $45.10 Million Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 431,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,485 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $45,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 311.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000.

In other Ceridian HCM news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 784 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $48,992.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 1,225 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $76,550.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,494 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $56.40 on Monday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.93 and a 52-week high of $130.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CDAY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Ceridian HCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.69.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

