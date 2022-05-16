Pictet Asset Management SA Has $42.74 Million Holdings in Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) by 413.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,823,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,687,941 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 3.59% of Volta worth $42,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Volta during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Volta during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Volta during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Volta during the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Volta during the third quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VLTA. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Volta from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Volta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Volta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Volta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Volta from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

Shares of Volta stock opened at $2.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Volta Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $14.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.91.

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts anticipate that Volta Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, it installed approximately 1,900 chargers across 26 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

