Pictet Asset Management SA Grows Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 113.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,794 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,141 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.90% of Qualys worth $47,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 401.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.78.

QLYS stock opened at $121.30 on Monday. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.00 and a 12 month high of $150.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.25 and its 200 day moving average is $131.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $113.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $1,078,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,397.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,978 shares in the company, valued at $26,265,337.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,693 shares of company stock worth $5,373,624. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

