Pictet Asset Management SA Grows Stake in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,991,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,293,481 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 1.51% of EVgo worth $39,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in EVgo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EVgo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in EVgo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in EVgo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EVgo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 9.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EVGO shares. Tudor Pickering started coverage on EVgo in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on EVgo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on EVgo in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of EVGO stock opened at $8.78 on Monday. EVgo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 million. Research analysts expect that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

EVgo

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

