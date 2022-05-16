Pictet Asset Management SA Decreases Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,132,047 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 311,433 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Twitter were worth $48,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 977 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,185 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $893,597.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,910.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $235,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 522,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,613,161.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,764 shares of company stock worth $2,511,071 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

TWTR opened at $40.72 on Monday. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 177.05 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.44.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the social networking company to reacquire up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TWTR. Argus cut shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $54.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $64.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.55.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

