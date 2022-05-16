Pictet Asset Management SA Decreases Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 238,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.33% of Williams-Sonoma worth $40,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 191.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

WSM stock opened at $126.11 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $223.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.53.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $312,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,030 shares of company stock worth $4,173,666. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $219.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.11.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

