Pictet Asset Management SA Acquires 264,017 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 601,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,017 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.64% of Natera worth $56,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Natera by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Natera by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Natera by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Natera alerts:

Shares of Natera stock opened at $34.20 on Monday. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $129.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.83.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.05. Natera had a negative return on equity of 96.99% and a negative net margin of 81.90%. The company had revenue of $194.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Stephens began coverage on Natera in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natera to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.43.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,197 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $50,465.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roelof Botha purchased 153,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $5,006,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,332 shares of company stock worth $659,678 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

About Natera (Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.