Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.50.

DOC opened at $17.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.84. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $130.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.51 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 255.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 288,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 14.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 687,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,122,000 after acquiring an additional 85,933 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 206.7% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 71,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 48,317 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $2,035,000. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 42,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

