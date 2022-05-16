PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 18th

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This is an increase from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

PHX Minerals has decreased its dividend by an average of 34.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. PHX Minerals has a payout ratio of 8.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PHX Minerals to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.6%.

NYSE PHX opened at $3.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75. PHX Minerals has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 0.71.

PHX Minerals ( NYSE:PHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.15 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 931.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 272,760 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in PHX Minerals by 157.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 75,090 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PHX Minerals by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 464,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 62,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 61,405 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 27,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

PHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PHX Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

