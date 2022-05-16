Phoenixcoin (PXC) Market Cap Tops $519,745.31

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $519,745.31 and approximately $108.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded down 23.6% against the dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,072.95 or 0.99987523 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00038727 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.71 or 0.00191873 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00126518 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00082007 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.20 or 0.00230068 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006519 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 86,332,787 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

