Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the April 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of PHAR stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.82. 102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,091. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.73. Pharming Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $12.56.

Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.59 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pharming Group will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pharming Group by 5,208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pharming Group by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Pharming Group by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

