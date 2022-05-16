Phala.Network 1-Day Volume Reaches $168.67 Million (PHA)

Phala.Network (PHA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Phala.Network coin can now be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges. Phala.Network has a market cap of $96.00 million and approximately $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Phala.Network

Phala.Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork . The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network . The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala.Network Coin Trading

