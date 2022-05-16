Phala Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.97 Million (PHA)

Phala Network (PHA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 16th. Over the last seven days, Phala Network has traded 38.8% lower against the dollar. Phala Network has a market cap of $32.03 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phala Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Phala Network Profile

Phala Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phala Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

