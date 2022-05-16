PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 98.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.4%.

NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $11.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $494.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.73. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 24,493 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 23,170 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 7.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. 18.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

