Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PGSS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PGSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the April 15th total of 8,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,115,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PGSS traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,330. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91. Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $9.95.

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.