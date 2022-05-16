PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $302,000 Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Humana by 29.2% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Humana by 2.6% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 19,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Humana by 4.8% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Humana by 17.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Humana by 53.4% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $3.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $442.72. The company had a trading volume of 8,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,463. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $441.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $433.69. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $472.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $1.25. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.36%.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Humana from $491.00 to $512.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.28.

In other news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,636.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total transaction of $1,443,472.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 884 shares in the company, valued at $397,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

