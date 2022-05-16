PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $2.34 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000.

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $144.65. 84,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,901,880. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.22. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.88 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

