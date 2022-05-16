PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.12 Million Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $596,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 19,371 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.69. The stock had a trading volume of 197 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,779. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.56. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $41.84 and a 52-week high of $50.87.

