PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,851 First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 15,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Shares of FIXD stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $47.37. 10,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,893. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.20. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.84 and a 1-year high of $54.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.