PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 20,605 Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cronos Group by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,014,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 300,016 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cronos Group by 67.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after acquiring an additional 689,069 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Cronos Group by 26.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,585,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after acquiring an additional 327,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cronos Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,067,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Cronos Group by 13,507,925.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 540,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 540,317 shares during the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.54 to $3.24 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. CIBC upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.55.

Cronos Group stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.37. 179,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,340. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -38.77 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.92. Cronos Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 19.25 and a current ratio of 26.42.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $25.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.66 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 36.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

