PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,000. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QINT. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA QINT traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.15. 578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,495. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF has a one year low of $40.81 and a one year high of $53.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.43 and its 200 day moving average is $47.93.

