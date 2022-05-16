PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $487,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 24.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,683 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,908,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,453 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 132.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,716,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,233,000 after purchasing an additional 977,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,484,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,279,000 after purchasing an additional 940,029 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $175.57. The company had a trading volume of 148,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,596,305. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.22. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $144.08 and a one year high of $177.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

