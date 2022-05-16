PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $20.37 Million in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 240,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,366,000. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up about 14.2% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

FTCS traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $73.06. 2,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,392. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.59. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $71.13 and a 52-week high of $85.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.