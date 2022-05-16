PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 29,426 First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF makes up about 0.9% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.52% of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRR traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.98. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,301. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.04 and its 200 day moving average is $42.81. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a twelve month low of $36.50 and a twelve month high of $47.99.

