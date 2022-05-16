PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFUS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

DFUS stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.43. 2,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,409. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $52.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.86 and its 200 day moving average is $48.75.

