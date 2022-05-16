Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Short Interest Update

Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the April 15th total of 83,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of PSYTF stock opened at $12.06 on Monday. Pason Systems has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $13.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

