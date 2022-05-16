Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) will post ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 275%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $1.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRTK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. WBB Securities raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,540 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 55,094 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $3,138,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 349.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 134,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,672 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 7,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 35,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

PRTK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.00. 13,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.75. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $11.23.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

