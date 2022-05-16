Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) will post ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 275%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $1.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Paratek Pharmaceuticals.
Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,540 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 55,094 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $3,138,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 349.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 134,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,672 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 7,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 35,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.
PRTK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.00. 13,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.75. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $11.23.
Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.
