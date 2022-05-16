Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Shares Gap Up to $29.33

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 29.33, but opened at 30.37. Paramount Global shares last traded at 30.37, with a volume of 95 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 36.43.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported 0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of 8 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.71%.

About Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

