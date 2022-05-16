Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Makes New $50,000 Investment in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Sientra by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 28,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 17,860 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Sientra by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 536,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sientra by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after buying an additional 529,389 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIEN stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $74.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.11. Sientra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $9.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $22.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 71.61% and a negative return on equity of 558.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sientra, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SIEN. StockNews.com lowered Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Sientra from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sientra in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

