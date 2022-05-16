PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Shares Gap Down to $34.80

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.80, but opened at $33.77. PAR Technology shares last traded at $35.17, with a volume of 1,466 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on PAR Technology from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.13 and its 200-day moving average is $45.42.

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.33. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the third quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the first quarter worth about $61,000.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

