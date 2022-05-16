Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,075 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,816,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 577,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,823,000 after acquiring an additional 164,971 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 746,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,881,000 after acquiring an additional 144,674 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,156,000 after acquiring an additional 126,196 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRTC. StockNews.com began coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $156.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

Shares of IRTC opened at $139.04 on Monday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $169.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.76 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.55% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. Research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $176,583.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $76,417.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,983 shares of company stock worth $2,798,517. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

