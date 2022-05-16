Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 362 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Medpace by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Medpace by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Medpace by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Medpace by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $139.53 on Monday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.94 and a fifty-two week high of $231.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.16.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $330.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.09 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

