Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,603 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,789,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,867,000 after purchasing an additional 52,216 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,431,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,284,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,009,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,927,000 after buying an additional 44,121 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 649,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,049,000 after buying an additional 18,305 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 636,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,601,000 after buying an additional 64,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $207.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.30 and a 200-day moving average of $241.88. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $194.61 and a one year high of $259.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.10%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.47.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

