Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 152,809 Shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 925,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 152,809 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verastem were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTM. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Verastem by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 14,977,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verastem by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,330,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,976,000 after buying an additional 154,559 shares in the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,701,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verastem by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,803,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 15,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Verastem by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,414,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 133,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VSTM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Verastem in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $1.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.88. Verastem, Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.94.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 84.99% and a negative net margin of 2,007.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

