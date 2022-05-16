Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.85 Million Stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,229 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Movado Group worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 618.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 241.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Movado Group during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Kirschner sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $149,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,680.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Isserman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $189,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,181.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of NYSE:MOV opened at $34.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $776.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average is $38.46. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.69 and a 1 year high of $48.66.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $205.98 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Movado Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

