Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.59 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,774 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 42.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 430.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 2,062.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.33.

URI stock opened at $288.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.37 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $327.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.80.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.4 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Shiv Singh purchased 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $534,273.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

