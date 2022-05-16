Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 242,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,459 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. 11.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $349,206.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.30. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $7.29.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 49.74% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SIRI. Morgan Stanley lowered Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.24.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

