Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on VECO. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

NASDAQ VECO opened at $21.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.76. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.68 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.95 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeco Instruments news, CFO John P. Kiernan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.79 per share, with a total value of $103,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,594.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Profile (Get Rating)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.