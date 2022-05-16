Pallapay (PALLA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $263,031.00

Pallapay (PALLA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 16th. Over the last seven days, Pallapay has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. One Pallapay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pallapay has a total market cap of $9.41 million and approximately $263,031.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.08 or 0.00518488 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00035970 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,960.15 or 1.73723984 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008600 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004724 BTC.

About Pallapay

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 681,178,469 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Buying and Selling Pallapay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pallapay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pallapay using one of the exchanges listed above.

