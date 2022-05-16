Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Palisade Bio stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.51. 172,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,028. Palisade Bio has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38.

Get Palisade Bio alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Palisade Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Palisade Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palisade Bio by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 37,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Palisade Bio by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 28,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

PALI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Palisade Bio in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palisade Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

About Palisade Bio (Get Rating)

Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral therapies that target serious diseases associated with the breakdown of the mucosal barrier protecting the gastrointestinal tract. Its lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor tranexamic acid intended to inhibit digestive enzyme activity and preserve gut integrity during intestinal stress caused by reduced blood flow to the intestine, infections, and surgery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palisade Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palisade Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.